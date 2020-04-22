AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.08, approximately 18,127 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 520,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The company had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. Analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,480. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,367 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

