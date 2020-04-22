Amarillo National Bank Buys 4,618 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. 31,551,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,698,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

