Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $69.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,342.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,399. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,403.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,823.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

