American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

AMSC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

AMSC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 81,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

