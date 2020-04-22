AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 9.34%.

ASRV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,045. AmeriServ Financial has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several research analysts have commented on ASRV shares. ValuEngine downgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered AmeriServ Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

