Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.03). Cinemark reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Insiders have bought 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 353,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

