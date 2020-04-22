Analysts Anticipate Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $55.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 146 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 46,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

