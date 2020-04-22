Analysts Expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.41). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 1,397.75%.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 385,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,527. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $56.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,587 shares of company stock worth $5,053,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Anterix by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Anterix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

