Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 653,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,672 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.52. 220,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

