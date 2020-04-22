Analysts Expect Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Post ($0.23) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 12,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,434. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.55 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

