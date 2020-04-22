Analysts Expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

UMBF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,618. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in UMB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.