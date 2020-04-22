Analysts Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Price Target at $9.13

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

