Analysts Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $67.36

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,852,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $749,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

