Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $51.87

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 628,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.