Analysts Set KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Target Price at $23.40

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, Director David Didomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 499,561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,544,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares during the last quarter.

KAR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 64,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,501. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

