Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $37.00

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 547,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

