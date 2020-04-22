Analysts Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Price Target at €40.22

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.02 ($46.53).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR SHL traded up €0.49 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, reaching €38.28 ($44.51). 509,920 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

