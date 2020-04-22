Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$54.50

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark upped their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:T traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.43. 3,437,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,318. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$18.55 and a 52-week high of C$27.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

