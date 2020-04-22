Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $36.00

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Link Fund Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $135,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $27,847,000. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after buying an additional 259,722 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 109,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 464,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.46. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

