Analysts Set Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target at $18.13

Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several analysts have commented on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 96,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,621. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.