AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

