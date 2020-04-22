Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

ANIK stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $463.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 110,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

