Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. 385,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,527. Anterix has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $56.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 75,200 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,919,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 122,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Anterix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anterix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.