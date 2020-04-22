Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $2.09

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.09. Antero Resources shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 345,470 shares changing hands.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

