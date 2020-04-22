AO World (LON:AO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.38

AO World PLC (LON:AO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and traded as high as $67.90. AO World shares last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 127,116 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $282.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.35.

About AO World (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

