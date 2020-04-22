Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives $20.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $27.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apache by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,350,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,361,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.70. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

