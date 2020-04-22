Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.36. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 22,521 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APDN shares. ValuEngine lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.