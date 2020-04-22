Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 376,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,817,000 after acquiring an additional 413,971 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

