Arbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.0% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

