Arbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 10,339,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,760,197. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

