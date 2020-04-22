ARC Group WorldWide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.16. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.25.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

