Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.31 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Arcblock has a market cap of $8.76 million and $5.31 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.02707616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220238 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, DDEX, CoinBene, LBank, Bibox, Huobi, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

