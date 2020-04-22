Arrow Financial Corp Buys 167 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 79,204 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 190,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. 31,551,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,698,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

