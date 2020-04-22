Arrow Financial Corp Buys 584 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock remained flat at $$101.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,049,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,784. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.18). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.