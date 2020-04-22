Arrow Financial Corp Buys 959 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.