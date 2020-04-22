Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in Boeing by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

Shares of BA stock traded down $7.28 on Tuesday, hitting $136.33. 26,950,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.61 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

