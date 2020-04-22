Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,925,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cfra downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

