Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $377,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.16. 1,717,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

