Arrow Financial Corp Has $5.22 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 23,088 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE traded down $15.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.