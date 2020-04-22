Arrow Financial Corp Has $885,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,388. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

