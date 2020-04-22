Arrow Financial Corp Trims Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth about $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,596,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

