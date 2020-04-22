Artfinity (AT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.93 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.93 or 0.04627451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014041 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010279 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.