Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 1,187,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.