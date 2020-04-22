ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

ASAZY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 173,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

