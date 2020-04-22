AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 314,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

AZN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.