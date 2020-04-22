Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. 18,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Atkore International Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

