Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Declares $0.42 Annual Dividend

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.421 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

