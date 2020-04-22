Atonomi Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $70,361.95 and $8.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.04581334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010298 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003344 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

