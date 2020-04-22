AT&T (NYSE:T) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.76.

AT&T stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 50,265,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,422,720. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

