aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.25. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIFE. ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 254,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.